VIDEOS: NYPD Sends Two Hundred Officers To D.C. To Assist 25,000 National Guardsmen With Biden Inauguration Security

Two hundred NYPD Officers boarded buses to Washington D.C. on Monday, as they travel to the Nations Capitol to assist in security for the Biden inauguration.

The NYPD tweeted the following: “This morning, 200 of your officers begin their journey down to the U.S. Capitol, to represent the NYPD and assist with security for Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration.”

The NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted that the officers had “volunteered” for the job:

“Two-hundred of NY’s Finest are on their way to Washington D.C. We’re proud of these NYPD cops who stepped up and volunteered to help our law enforcement partners secure the inauguration and America’s Capital!”

There are around 25,000 members of the National Guard streaming into Washington from across the country – at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugurals.

