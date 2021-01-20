MI K’AMCHA YISROEL! Read This Letter Sent To President Trump Pleading For A Pardon

An individual named Moshe Meisels wrote the attached letter to President Trump asking for Eli Weinstein to be pardoned.
The man says he is owed $23 Million by Weinstein, but still wrote to the President pleading to have Weinstein pardoned.
The letter is attached below.
Mi K’Amcha Yisroel!
Wow a truly amazing guy!
This letter is what a YID is all about.
We are sick and tired of Yidden throwing other yidden in Jail. A yid DOES NOT BELONG IN JAIL! (unless he is a physical danger to the people around him.)
Pidyan Shvuim is the greatest Mitzvah we have. yet not only are people NOT helping yidden with this mitzvah, BUT they have the RISHAS to encourage yidden to be prosecuted by the EVIL justice system of the USA.
How STUPID that they put people in jail for life convicted for monetary crimes (as if Jail will help them get the MONEY BACK) and people who are a true danger to society receive much smaller sentances