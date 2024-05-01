Report: No Lag B’Omer Event In Meron This Year, To Be Declared Closed Military Site

About three and a half weeks before Lag B’Omer, the IDF recommended that the Lag B’Omer event not take place this year due to the numerous Hezbollah attacks on Meron in recent months, Ynet reported on Wednesday morning.

This past Motzei Shabbos, Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets toward Har Meron and rockets fell on the roads leading to the tzion of the Rashbi. In recent months, hundreds of rockets have been launched at the Air Force control base on Har Meron.

The Meron site is expected to be declared a closed military site over Lag B’Omer, May 25th-26th, to be enforced by Israel Police and military police.

An official in the war cabinet told Kikar H’Shabbat: “There won’t be a hillula this year on Lag B’Omer in Meron. No one will take the risk of rocket launches at Meron while thousands are celebrating there.”

Kikar also reported that senior officials in Netanyahu’s office sent messages to the Jerusalem Ministry and the Religious Services Ministry that they should not prepare for the hillula as it will not take place due to the security situation. A similar message was also delivered by Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

An IDF spokesperson stated in response to the Ynet report: “In accordance with the latest operational assessment, the IDF recommended to the relevant authorities the cancellation of the Rashbi events on Har Meron which would take place on May 25-26, 2024. There are no further changes in instructions for the home front.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)