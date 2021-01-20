BIDEN IN THE OVAL: Says Trump Left “Gracious Letter”; Signs 17 Executive Orders Reversing Policies [VIDEOS]

President Joe Biden said his predecessor left him a “very generous letter” before departing office.

Speaking from behind the Resolute Desk, Biden said he would not reveal the contents of the letter out of respect for former President Donald Trump.

“The President wrote a very generous letter,” Biden said. “Because it was private I will not talk about it until I talk to him.”

Meanwhile, Biden signed a total of 17 executive orders and actions in the Oval Office on Wednesday evening. The orders will overturn several Trump-era orders, and were diverse in their impact, ranging from a mask mandate on all federal property to revisions of directives introduced by former President Donald Trump, including halting the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden’s first orders also recommitted the U.S. to the World Health Organization, ended the so-called Muslim travel ban and asked for an extension of a student loan payments pause.

The new president plans to sign several other orders throughout his first week in office; the White House is expected to announce subsequent orders in the coming days.

One of those executive orders was to rejoin the U.S. into the Paris climate agreement – “as of today”.

