Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion for Friday’s Drawing

Lottery players will have another shot Friday night at the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions top prize climbed to an estimated $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. It is only the third time in lottery history that a national jackpot game tops the $1 billion mark. The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion. That was shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months.

The $1 billion prize is for an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $739.6 million cash.

(AP)