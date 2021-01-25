WATCH: Netanyahu Says He Spoke To Yanky Kanievsky To Get Message To The Gadol HaDor

During an announcement that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made on Sunday evening he explained that in his opinion, it was not below his honor to speak to Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky’s grandson, Yanky, instead of with the Gadol Hador himself.

According to Netanyahu:

“What can I say, HaRav Kanievsky is unavailable. Anyone who wants to speak to him needs to go through his grandson, so I spoke to his grandson as well in order to pass my message on to HaRav Kanievsky,” Netanyahu said.

“I don’t see this as being below my honor. I didn’t beg. I simply told him to spread the word that everyone needs to follow the rules. That is my message to the Rav. I hope that he (the grandson), passes on my message to HaRav Kanievsky. I have no idea if it will have an effect or not.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)