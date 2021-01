The FDNY was on the scene of a second alarm fire in Kensington, Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY says the fire started in private home located at 607 East 3rd Street, between Ditmas Avenue and Cortelyou Road. The fire spread to 609 East 3rd Street as well.

There were no injuries reported.

VIDEO & PHOTO BELOW VIA Photos by: Hillel Lichtenstein

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)