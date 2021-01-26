Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Denounce Hafganos

Following the past few days of violent Hafganos around Chareidi neighborhoods in Eretz Yisroel, a statement was released by Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponavezh.

The following is a loose translation of the statement which is posted at the bottom:

Ruling of our Rabbis, Roshei Kol Bnei HaGolah, Maran the Prince of Torah [Rav Chaim Kanievsky] Shlita and our Master, the Rosh HaYeshiva [Rav Gershon Edelstein] Shlita:

Even though it is understood that no one from the congregation of those who are Charedim Lidvar Hashem would participate in violent Hafganos (protests) where it is well know that this is not the manner of Torah,

And certainly, no one would ever dream of befriending the provocatuers from outside of our camp who ignite the flames of violence.

In addition, it must be pointed out that no one should approach or come close to these places [of violence] because it involves a violation of, “Harchaik min hachi’ur – Distance yourself from ugly matters” [See Meseches Derech Eretz 1:12]

It is also proper to temper our sense of curiosity in this matter, for the very act of seeing such [violent] behavior damages the soul

And there should be mercy from Heaven that those who err gain wisdom and walk in the path of Torah.