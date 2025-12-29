NYC ANNOUNCES: Maimonides Medical Center Set to Join NYC Public Hospital Network as Officials Move Forward with Controversial Plan

New York City officials on Monday announced plans for NYC Health + Hospitals to move forward with a partnership that would bring Maimonides Health into the city’s public health care system, a move they say is aimed at stabilizing one of Brooklyn’s largest hospital networks and expanding access to care.

As previously reported by YWN, Hatzolah coordinators from Boro Park, Crown Heights, Flatbush, and Mill Basin warned that a takeover of Maimonides by NYC Health + Hospitals would not be in the best interest of the community.

The proposed partnership, which still requires final legal and regulatory approvals, would make Maimonides Health — a Brooklyn-based system that includes three hospitals and more than 80 community-based sites — part of the city-run hospital network. Officials said patient care would continue uninterrupted during the transition.

Under the arrangement, care provided at Maimonides facilities would be reimbursed at higher Medicaid rates, improving the system’s financial position. Maimonides would also adopt Epic, a widely used electronic health record platform already in place across NYC Health + Hospitals, allowing patients to access medical records online, communicate digitally with care teams and improve coordination across facilities.

New York state is backing the partnership with $2.2 billion over five years through its Health Care Safety Net Transformation Program, which is designed to strengthen financially vulnerable hospitals and expand access to care. Kathy Hochul announced the funding on Oct. 16, 2025.

Mayor Eric Adams said the move would preserve and strengthen health care in Brooklyn, his home borough, while integrating Maimonides into the city’s broader public hospital system.

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz said Maimonides would retain its identity and commitment to the communities it serves while benefiting from the resources and infrastructure of the public system. Maimonides Health President and CEO Ken Gibbs said the partnership would allow the system to build on its history of specialty care while expanding access across Brooklyn.

The NYC Health + Hospitals Board of Directors voted unanimously on Nov. 20, 2025, to pursue the partnership. Officials said the deal reflects the improved financial position of the public hospital system in recent years, citing gains in patient revenue, expanded primary care enrollment and systemwide adoption of Epic to improve care coordination and billing.

In fiscal year 2025, NYC Health + Hospitals reported more than $5.7 billion in direct patient care revenue, an increase of more than $2.5 billion from fiscal year 2019. The system also reported serving about 459,000 primary care patients, up from fiscal year 2018.

While additional regulatory steps remain, officials said they expect the partnership to be finalized before April 1, 2026. If completed, Maimonides would formally become part of NYC Health + Hospitals, expanding the city’s public hospital network and reinforcing Brooklyn’s safety-net health care infrastructure.

