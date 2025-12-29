TRAGEDY: Mr. Israel (Sol) Zaltz Z”L, 77, Killed In Devastating Five Towns Car Crash

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic petirah of Israel (Sol) Zaltz Z”L, a resident of Cedarhurst, who was R”L killed in a devastating car accident in the Five Towns early Monday morning. He was 77 years old.

As YWN previously reported, the niftar was critically injured when a vehicle slammed head-on into his car at the intersection of West Broadway and Barr Avenue in Hewlett. Rockaway–Lawrence Hatzolah rushed to the scene, where paramedics worked desperately to save his life. Tragically, despite their efforts, he was niftar at the hospital.

A team of Achiezer Chesed Shel Emes volunteers, led by Boruch Ber Bender, was dispatched to both the hospital and the scene to ensure proper kavod hameis.

Sources tell YWN that the driver of the other vehicle, allegedly an 18-year-old male, may have been taken into custody by police following the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

The levayah is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning at 12:30 p.m. at Boulevard Chapels.

