VIDEO ROUNDUP: Trump Speaks After Netanyahu Meeting: Bombing Iran, Destroying Hamas, Peace With Syria, A Pardon And More

POTUS delivers remarks upon meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: “We had a big meeting with a lot of people… and I think we came to a lot of conclusion… and so, I just want to thank you for spending time.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

🚨 Trump on Hamas: “If they don’t disarm — as they agreed to do, they agreed to it — then there will be hell to pay for them, and we don’t want that. We’re not looking for that.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump on Iran: “I hope they’re not trying to build up again, because if they are, we’re going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup. So, I hope Iran is not trying to build up, as I’ve been reading.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump on Hamas: “It’ll be horrible for them — horrible, really, really bad for them [if they don’t disarm]. I don’t want that to happen, but they made an agreement that they’re going to disarm.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: “I’m not concerned about anything that Israel is doing”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump on Syria: “You know, your new president, I respect him. He’s a very strong guy, and that’s what you need in Syria. You can’t put a choir boy. You can’t put a somebody that’s a perfect person, everything’s nice, no problems in life. You have the opposite there. He’s a strong guy, we get along with him great. I can’t ask for any more”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: “The Abraham Accords are great…Saudi Arabia’s been very good as far as I’m concerned…and at some point, they’ll sign the Abraham Accords.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump says the U.S. will support strikes on Iran if they continue with their ballistic missile and Nuclear program.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

President Trump says a pardon for Netanyahu is “on its way.”

“How do you not give a pardon?”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Netanyahu on Trump being the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump on Israel signing an agreement with Syria.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)