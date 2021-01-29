Israel: Health Ministry Mulls Strict Lockdown For Purim

In spite of the slowly diminishing morbidity rate in Israel, high ranking officials in the Health Ministry told Channel 12 news in Israel that they are currently weighing options with regard to instating a strict lockdown over the holiday of Purim.

While the Ministry still doesn’t know what the morbidity rate will be closer to the holiday that takes place in a month’s time, they are already sharing concerns of large parties and community Megillah readings in the Chareidi community specifically. The Ministry is intending to begin a public information campaign to prevent this, in the coming days. Additionally, they are considering implementing a strict lockdown that will limit mobility during the holiday.

The Ministry also published its report with regard to the status of the morbidity rate of the virus today and found that even though there is a decline in the overall morbidity rate in many Chareidi communities, the number of serious and critical patients in the country and in the community, has continued to rise.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)