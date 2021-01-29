BREAKING: Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Yeshiva Belle Harbor Dormitory [VIDEOS]

A fire ripped through the dormitory of Yeshiva Mercaz HaTorah of Belle Harbor on Friday morning, causing serious damage.

The FDNY tells YWN that the fire started at around 10:00AM in the top floor of the three-story dormitory located at 512 Beach 130th Street near Beach Channel Drive.

Bichasdei Hashem, all occupants of the dormitory were not injured. Unfortunately, a firefighter sustained injuries and was being treated by Paramedics on the scene.

The high winds and frigid temperatures caused issues for firefighters battling the blaze, and a second alarm was requested for additional manpower to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)