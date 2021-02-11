Israel Police Return 7 Sifrei Torah Stolen From Sderot Shul

Israel Police returned seven Sifrei Torah and megillos stolen from a shul in Sderot following a week-long investigation.

The shocking theft was discovered on Friday. Police were called to the scene and they immediately launched an investigation.

The investigation led to the identification of five suspects, residents of the city and nearby moshavim. The suspects were detained and three of them were brought before the court with a request to extend their detention.

The police also uncovered and raided the location where the Sifrei Torah and megillos were being stored on a farm on Moshav Noga.

They brought the Siferei Torah to the Sderot police station and notified the shul’s gabbi, asking him to come to the station and identify them. Immediately following the gabbai’s identification, the policemen brought the Sifrei Torah to the shul.

“Seeing the excitement and joy of the gabbai and the mispallelim this morning was heartwarming,” said Sederot Mayor Alon Davidi. “It’s erev Rosh Chodesh Adar, which we all rejoice in and now the happiness is double.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)