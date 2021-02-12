Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Instructs Principals To Open All Chareidi Schools As Of Sunday

Two days have passed since the Government promised to submit their proposal for re-opening schools throughout Israel and the Cabinet still has not made any moves to reopen the Talmud Torahs in the Chareidi sector, nor many other schools in Orange and Red cities in the Country.

According to the proposal, which was prepared by the Head of the Constitutional Committee in the Knesset, MK Yaakov Asher, schools would reopen for those who are recovering from Covid-19 and for those who are vaccinated against the disease. This would allow thousands of Chareidi talmidim to go back to schools and Yeshivos.

Following the continued stagnation of the government, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky issued a directive to schoolmasters on Thursday evening that instructed them to open all of the schools on Sunday in a normal fashion, should the government not ratify the proposal before Shabbos. Hagaon HaRav Kanievsky instructed the schoolmasters to make certain that all staff and students adhere to the regulations of wearing masks and keeping their distance from one another.

Mk Asher spoke with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and the head of the Corona task force Professor Nachman Ash and discussed how to speed up the process of the government’s acceptance and implementation of the proposal.

The government has not yet responded to the Gadol Hador’s ultimatum.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)