BREAKING: Parler Is Back Online

After almost two months of being completely censored by the monopoly of Big Tech, the alternative social media platform Parler has finally come back online.

After struggling to get back online, and a series of other issues including the removal of its CEO John Matze, the site has moved to a new server farm that has restored its functionality at last. Acting CEO Mark Meckler confirmed on Monday that Parler’s over 20 million users can use its services once again.