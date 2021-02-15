BREAKING: Parler Is Back Online

After almost two months of being completely censored by the monopoly of Big Tech, the alternative social media platform Parler has finally come back online.
After struggling to get back online, and a series of other issues including the removal of its CEO John Matze, the site has moved to a new server farm that has restored its functionality at last. Acting CEO Mark Meckler confirmed on Monday that Parler’s over 20 million users can use its services once again.
Coincidence that it happened right after the impeachment trial was finished?
The problem may be with my leftist leaning, progressive filters and anti-virus software but when I try to connect with http://www.parler.com, I get an error message regarding they are experiencing “technical difficulties”. Perhaps my computer software simply wants to shield me from the political pritzus that i’m likely to encounter.