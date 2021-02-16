POLL: Most Republicans Want To See Trump Play Big Role In GOP Going Forward

Three out of four Republicans want to see former President Trump play a big role in the GOP going forward.

That’s the headline from a new Quinnipiac University national poll conducted Thursday through Sunday, during and after the acquittal of Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. Only a fifth of Republicans questioned in the survey said they don’t want the former president to continue to play a dominate role in the party he reshaped and ruled over during his stormy four years in the White House.

According to the poll, 87% of Republicans said that Trump should be allowed to hold elected office again. That stands in contrast to the 55% of all respondents in the survey who said the former president should be barred from holding elective office in the future.

