WHITE HOUSE: Biden’s First Call In Region Will Be With Netanyahu, Says Israel Is An Ally [SEE THE VIDEO]

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed questions at today’s press conference, regarding the fact that President Joe Biden has yet to call Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, which has raised some eyebrows in Israel and America.

“His first call with a leader in the region will be with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” Psaki says.

“It will be place soon, I don’t have an exact date for you, but it will be soon. Stay tuned,” she says.

“Israel is of course an ally. Israel is a country where we have an important strategic security relationship. Our team is fully engaged, not at the head of state level quite yet, but very soon. But our team is fully engaged, having constant conversations at many levels with the Israelis.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)