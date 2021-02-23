Cuomo Approval Plunges, Majority Believe He Botched Nursing Home Response, Don’t Believe He Deserves A 4th Term

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s approval rating for his pandemic response has plunged from just a few months ago.

Forty-one percent of voters agree Cuomo has done something unethical – but not illegal – in his handling of nursing homes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new results released by the Marist College Poll on Tuesday.

Another 19 percent take it a step further in thinking he has done something illegal, compared to 27 percent of voters that think he has done no wrongdoing.

New Yorkers are also not sold on granting the governor a fourth term — 36 percent of voters said they would elect him again compared to 39 of respondents asked three years ago.

Marist’s findings also show a souring of Cuomo’s job performance since the summer — as just 49 percent of residents presently give him a thumbs up, a decline since he achieved a 66 percent approval rating in July.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)