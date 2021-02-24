WATCH THIS: Yeshivah Student Thwarts Palestinian Terrorist With Bare Hands

A yeshivah student in Yitzhar fended off an Arab terrorist armed with a knife who attempted to stab him in the Shomron on Wednesday morning.

Binyamin Cohen was waiting at a hitchhiking post at the Yitzhar junction near the town of Yitzhar when the terrorist approached him wielding a knife.

Cohen successfully fought him off by kicking and punching him [while holding his kippah in one hand], and then escaped around a car that had approached the area. The terrorist fled the scene toward a nearby Arab village.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist, closing off all the entrances to Palestinian villages in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)