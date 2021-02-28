PURIM TRAGEDY: Chareidi Man Killed After Arab Tries Getting Away From Angry Crowd In Meah Shearim

The end of a joyous Purim Meshulash in Yerushalayim ended in tragedy, as a 47-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle, Sunday night.
According to the latest information, it appears that a group of youngsters had blocked Shivtei Yisroel Street, and were harassing cars and blocking the road. Sources tell YWN that the group were specifically targeting Arab drivers, and were captured on video throwing bottles and stones at their vehicles.
Eventually, the group attacked an Arab driving a shuttle bus. Viral video footage shows the crowd broke his mirror and were attacking his vehicle. A crowd eventually surrounded his vehicle, and eye witnesses say they attempted to light his car on fire and smash a bottle on the drivers head. It appears that this prompted the the driver to floor the gas pedal, fatally striking a pedestrian.
The victim was rushed to Hadassah Hospital, where he was R”L Niftar.
The driver managed to get out of his vehicle and run away on foot. He was apprehended by Police, and was being questioned by authorities.
Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
These kids should be locked up.
The mob had forced his door open and was in the process of lynching him when he lurched forward to escape.
Self defense defined.
@Shoin 100%
And why is this driver being questioned??
Is this what the new olim have to face?
Why would I want to make an alia and deal with this garbage?
An eyewitness account confirmed by surveillance videos:
The Arab was driving down a one way street the wrong way and banging up cars. Locals tried to stop him. He kept slamming on the gas and ramming into cars. Eventually a group stood in front of the car and one youth, thinking this was another car terror attack, forced open the door to attack the Arab driver and get him to stop. At that point the Arab stepped on the gas and headed towards the crowd at full speed. One 40 year old stood in front of the crowd with his hands up towards the driver motioning him to stop. The driver paid no attention and crushed him to death. His hand was still raised while his head was crushed. The rest of the crowd managed to escape at the last moment.
The Arab escaped the scene, police searched for him until he showed up and turned himself in.
The Hospital who’s name was written in the van said that the Arab was not a driver for the hospital, and falsely used their name.
The Arab is still under arrest insisting he was attacked by a mob and lost control.
Israeli leftist anti-religious media, together with Israel police quickly jump on the opportunity to paint a false picture against Haredim. Sadly, other media sources have no way of receiving the facts and are forced to repeat the misleading information they are fed.