Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced To Jail

A French court on Monday sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to three years in prison for corruption and influence peddling, but suspended two years of the sentence.

President from 2007 to 2012, he was found guilty of trying to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about an ongoing investigation into his campaign finances.

The judge said Sarkozy did not need to serve time in jail. He could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home.

The 66-year-old is the first president to have been sentenced to jail in France’s modern history.

(AP)