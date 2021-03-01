Lakewood: Children Wearing “Blackface” Purim Costumes Cause Media Uproar

The NAACP Chapter in NJ is alleging that Orthodox Jewish children in Lakewood, NJ were seen in racist costumes this past Purim.
They alleged that the children were seen photographed wearing Afro wigs, blackface, and wearing shirts that said “Black Lives Matter” on them.
Fred Rush, local president of the NAACP, says he witnessed the children on Ponderosa Drive near Pine Street on Purim, and says he went over to two adults to tell them that this was racist and unacceptable.
Rush also says he also witnessed people hanging an effigy – which some do to commemorate the hanging of Haman. He did not say if the effigy was pained as blackface, but still finds it offensive. He says he contacted police who responded and asked the homeowner to remove the effigy, who refused.
The attached photos are the alleged photos that are circulating on social media, which have prompted many news articles by various news agencies.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Where is the “media uproar” when “Palestinians” parade with “Jewish hooked nose” blowup figures in Brussels?
Where is the “media uproar” when SNL “comics” make anti-Israel “jokes”?
Where is the “media uproar” when State Dept employees run anti Jewish blogs?
Etc.
The NAACP and Fred Rush are racists. If I saw some black kids robbing a gas station attendant, I couldn’t pin the blame for that on “black people”. How dare these racists bring up, mention or blame the religious identity of these children? Their being Jewish, of whatever variety, is immaterial and racist/antisemitic to cite or mention or raise or blame for this. He should have stuck to saying he saw some children do this, without bringing up their religious identity.
Cancel culture in full bloom. The self hating priviliged WHITE Karen woke crowd has only fed these radical black BLM thugs to continue to beat down Whitey. These kids did nothing wrong.
Let’s first focus on removing this “Black Lives Matter” painting by kindergarten kid de Blasio in front of Trump Tower.
After that has been attended to, then we’ll be happy to worry about these kids’ outfit & their effigy.
Why does anyone think this is ok? Are you meshuga in these times to dress this way. Omg. No words
I’m sorry, the NAACP gotta get a life! Our kids dress up in all sorts of costumes every year. This past year has been a very interesting one in so many ways, including the rise of the black lives matter movement. I don’t see racism here. And there is certainly nothing offensive about Jews hanging an effigy of ancient enemies of our nation! The NAACP should focus on real racism.
Sorry, but what exactly is the parent who puts blackface on their child thinking? Is anyone actually surprised that this caused some negative press?
Is being black a bad thing that dressing like a black person is considered racist?
Calm down!! They’re dressed as Teimanim, not blacks!
It is a day of dressing up. They’re kids who are not doing this to make a political statement nor to denigrate anyone, but who’s only motivation is to dress up as something different, be it to look Chinese, Moroccan (Fez), Arab, Roman or, yes, also black.
If they’re also wearing a BLM shirt, then that could only make it better, as it possibly is a show of support.
When I was growing up 40-50 years ago it was fairly common to wear blackface on Purim. Who decided it’s disrespectful to blacks to wear blackface? BLM, NAACP, Antifa?
Blackface is racist. Why would it be a suitable costume for Purim, or anything else?
this is crazy, black face isn’t racist. soon hanging humun will be racist as black people were hung.
jews should be like all hair by the side of the head is antisemitic.
or fences is antisemitic because concentration camps had fences. or gas is offensive, because gas chambers.
Why do we create our own anti-semitism?
Where was the uproar? If you Google it, you’ll find it on one obscure website. You publishing this article is creating the uproar.
Moderators Note: You have a Google issue. Clearly. But of course blame YWN. Always works.