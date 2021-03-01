Lakewood: Children Wearing “Blackface” Purim Costumes Cause Media Uproar

The NAACP Chapter in NJ is alleging that Orthodox Jewish children in Lakewood, NJ were seen in racist costumes this past Purim.

They alleged that the children were seen photographed wearing Afro wigs, blackface, and wearing shirts that said “Black Lives Matter” on them.

Fred Rush, local president of the NAACP, says he witnessed the children on Ponderosa Drive near Pine Street on Purim, and says he went over to two adults to tell them that this was racist and unacceptable.

Rush also says he also witnessed people hanging an effigy – which some do to commemorate the hanging of Haman. He did not say if the effigy was pained as blackface, but still finds it offensive. He says he contacted police who responded and asked the homeowner to remove the effigy, who refused.

The attached photos are the alleged photos that are circulating on social media, which have prompted many news articles by various news agencies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)