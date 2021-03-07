Former President Trump To Visit NYC For 1st Time Post-Presidency

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to New York City for the first time since leaving office in January.

Trump will visit the city sometime in the next few days, and could arrive as soon as Sunday night, according to WABC and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. Sources also confirmed the trip to the Daily News.

Security will be ramped up again at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan for the visit after security was reduced earlier this year, WABC reported.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)