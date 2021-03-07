WATCH IT: Assemblyman Eichenstein Slams Cuomo For Singling Out Orthodox Jews During Discriminatory Lockdowns

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein addressed the New York State Assembly during the vote o Friday to revoke Governor Cuomo’s extraordinary Executive powers. In his passionate address Assemblyman Eichenstein described the Governor’s draconian lockdown measures.

“It is important to reflect right here on the floor of the People’s House that only Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, be it in Brooklyn, in Queens, in Rockland County, in Orange County, on Staten Island, only Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods were singled out by this Governor and placed in full lockdown red zones in an effort to take revenge against my community,” said Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein.

Assemblyman Eichenstein continued, “It is with that in mind, Mr. Speaker, that I have voted in the past and I will continue to advocate for fully revoking the Governor’s powers that he has so misused and abused in a discriminatory fashion”.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)