Iran’s Secret Arsenal Grows: 800 Ballistic Missiles’ Worth of Rocket Fuel En Route from China

Iran has ordered large quantities of material from China used in the production of ballistic missiles, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Thursday. The revelation comes as Tehran continues indirect nuclear negotiations with the United States — and has sparked renewed concerns about Iran’s military ambitions and regional destabilization efforts.

Citing sources familiar with the transaction, the Journal reports that Iran’s order includes enough ammonium perchlorate — a key ingredient in solid-fuel missiles — to manufacture as many as 800 ballistic missiles. The materials were purchased by Iranian company Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co. from Hong Kong-based Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd., and are expected to begin arriving in Iran in the coming months.

Western officials believe portions of the shipment could be funneled to Iran’s proxy forces, including the Houthis in Yemen, who launched ballistic missiles at Israel as recently as Thursday. The bulk of the material, however, is expected to stay in Iran as the regime rebuilds missile production infrastructure damaged in Israeli airstrikes last October.

Those strikes, which followed an unprecedented direct Iranian attack on Israel, reportedly destroyed several planetary mixers — industrial equipment essential for blending missile fuel compounds.

While Iran has not responded to requests for comment, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the transaction and insisted it adheres to strict export controls on dual-use materials. A previous shipment from China tied to a deadly explosion in southern Iran was linked to mishandling by Iran’s Quds Force and also involved ammonium perchlorate.

Despite claiming it does not seek nuclear weapons, Iran has amassed uranium enriched up to 60% purity — a short step from weapons-grade — and continues to bolster its missile capabilities through its network of proxies and domestic production.

The news comes as Israel warns it is prepared to strike Iran’s nuclear sites if diplomacy fails. According to a separate Axios report, Israeli officials have told the White House they will hold off on military action as long as the ongoing negotiations — proposed by President Trump in March — remain viable.

“We calmed the Americans and told them there is no logic in launching an attack if a good diplomatic solution can be found,” one Israeli official was quoted as saying. However, with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejecting the latest U.S. offer this week, prospects for a deal remain uncertain.

