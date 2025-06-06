DRAMATIC RESCUE: Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue Team Saves Unwell Hiker Near NY/NJ Border

In a dramatic midday rescue earlier this week, the Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue team responded to an emergency involving an unwell hiker deep within the rugged trails near the Palisades, close to the New York/New Jersey border. Over two dozen trained volunteers sprang into action, equipped with specialized gear to handle the challenging terrain.

The operation was carried out with the coordination and support of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Orangetown Police Department, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Louis Falco, and the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police of New Jersey. Police Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman was instrumental in facilitating communication between all agencies and ensuring smooth inter-agency cooperation throughout the mission.

Chaverim’s SAR team reached the hiker and provided immediate medical care, including pain relief, before securing the individual onto a specialized rescue stretcher. After a careful and physically demanding extraction through steep and uneven terrain, the hiker was brought to safety and transferred to Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County for transport to a local hospital.

Thanks to the swift response, expert coordination, and teamwork of Chaverim of Rockland and all supporting agencies, the rescue was executed successfully and safely.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)