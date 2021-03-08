POLL: Andrew Yang Leading In NYC Mayoral Race

In the first WPIX-TV/NewsNation/Emerson College poll of the NYC mayoral race, entrepreneur Andrew Yang leads the crowded Democratic primary with support from 32% of likely Democratic voters.

Rounding out the top five candidates at this stage in the race are Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at 19%, followed by former counsel to Mayor de Blasio Maya Wiley at 9%, NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer at 6%, and Former NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia at 5%. All other candidates polled under 5%, and 17% of respondents answered someone else (n=644, +/-3.8%).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)