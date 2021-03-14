WATCH: Massive Wildfire In Lakewood, Numerous Commercial Buildings On Fire, Garden State Parkway IS CLOSED

A massive wildfire in Lakewood, NJ, has engulfed at least two commercial buildings, Sunday afternoon.

The fires broke out around 1:00PM in the area of Cedarbridge Avenue and Airport Road (Industrial Park). Numerous fire departments have been requested to assist – some from as far as an hour away.

Smoke can be seen over the Garden State Parkway, and the entire highway – in both directions – has been closed in the area of Exit 89.

The smell of smoke and fire has spread across the greater Lakewood area.

The National Weather Service began warning on Saturday night that the dry and windy conditions were “favorable for rapid spread of any wildfires”.

