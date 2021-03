A Crown Heights resident is in critical condition, after he was struck by a vehicle in Deal, NJ, Sunday evening.

Sources tell YWN that the victim, approximately 65-years-old, was in Deal to deliver Matzos to some people, when he was struck by the vehicle.

He was rushed by Hatzolah to the Jersey Shore Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Please say Tehillim for (Belah) חיים בן בלה.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)