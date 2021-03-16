Levaya of R’ Aharon Yochanan Fleishman Z”L, Longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Coordinator And Dispatcher

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Aharon Yochanan Fleishman Z”L, a longtime Boro Park Hatzolah Coordinator and dispatcher. He was 62.

The Niftar, known in Hatzolah as “B-34”, suffered for many years from an illness.

Prior to him taking ill, R Yochanan was a coordinator in Boro Park Hatzolah, and was a dispatcher for many, many years. He would frequently do the overnight shift, staying awake at the radio night after night, his voice a familiar and comforting sound to Hatzolah volunteers around New York City. After finishing an overnight shift, he would go straight to work, and before getting some sleep, would run on Hatzolah calls, saving the lives of thousands of people in Boro Park over the years.

He was a bus driver and a cook for the Belzer Mosdos, and spent his summers in the Belzer Camp in Woodridge. A Hatzolah ambulance was parked at the camp, and R’ Yochanan would run out of the kitchen and respond to hundreds of calls each summer.

The Levaya will be held on Tuesday, at the Belzer Shteeble located at 1321 43rd Street. The Kevura will be on Har HaMenuchos.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)