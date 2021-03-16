Another Agunah Has Been Freed Following Public-Pressure Campaign

Thanks to a public-pressure campaign to free multiple Agunos, yet another woman has been freed.

Jonathan Abtan has given his wife Michelle a Get on Tuesday afternoon.

The Get was done in the office of Mr. Harry Adjmi, one of the pillars of the Sephardic community in Flatbush / Deal.

Mr Adjmi along with leading Sephardic Rabbonim in NY have been extremely instrumental in freeing at least three Agunos the past week and half.

This is just one of a few Agunos who received a Get the past two weeks, following an outpouring of protests on social media in support of many women who are literally chained to their husbands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Lincoln (@mexicanpacino0528)

There are multiple protests planned this week at the homes of other get-refusers, and sources tell YWN that Rabbonim are frantically trying to convince these men to give their Gitten before protests escalate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)