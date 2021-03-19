WATCH: Biden Falls THREE TIMES Trying To Climb Stairs To Board Air Force One

President Joe Biden tumbled three separate times trying to board Air Force One Friday as he and Vice President Kamala Harris departed the nation’s capital to meet with local leaders in Atlanta following a series of deadly shootings.

The president was briskly climbing the stairs to the presidential jet before appearing to trip, attempting to gather himself, then tripping again.

A reporter in the pool following Biden reported that it’s a windy day at Andrews Air Force Base.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)