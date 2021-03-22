Two Injured In Bnei Brak As Election Rally Turns Violent

Two people were injured in an altercation that took place during an emergency political rally held by Degel Hatorah in Bnei Brak on Rechov Rashbam. The rally, which was purposely taking place near the home of the Gadol Hador, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, was disrupted when a group of young teenagers entered the rally carrying signs for a different political party.

According to eye-witnesses, a group of “young men” entered the rally and began chanting slogans and causing a stir. According to one witness, the men were from the Religious Zionist party headed by Betzalel Smotritch and Itamar Ben Gvir. Other reports said that the young men were youth from Bnei Brak who are on the outskirts of society and just trying to make a fuss.

A skirmish quickly broke out and it turned violent.

Bechadrei Charedim reported that participants at the rally felt threatened when “the young men pulled out sticks and began hitting the attendees of the rally. It was scary.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yoni Tzadok reported that he together with other volunteers from the organization treated two people who were injured in the skirmish. The injured were taken to Mayanei HaYeshua hospital with bruises, cuts, and contusions.

Magen David Adom issued a statement that said that their teams also treated two people and that the injured were 37 and 17-years-old respectively and that they were in mild condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)