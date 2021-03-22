WATCH: Trump Unloads On Biden, Says He Is “Bernie Sanders On Steroids”

Former President Trump ripped President Joe Biden and his administration over the migrant surge at the U.S. border during an exclusive interview on “The Faulkner Focus” on Monday, arguing that the Biden administration is “destroying our country.”

He also said that Democrats are bringing violence from other countries.

The former president said he is speaking out about the situation at the border because he wants “to do what’s right.”

Trump said he “never thought Biden would be worse” than self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., adding that the current president is “Bernie Sanders on steroids.”

He noted that there is no transparency from the current administration regarding the situation at the border.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)