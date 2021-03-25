NEXT CUOMO SCANDAL: Prioritized COVID Testing For Family And Friends

NY Gov. Cuomo and NY Health Commissioner Zucker directed health officials to prioritize the governor’s own family and figures with ties to his administration in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Cuomo’s brother, mother and one of his sisters were among those who allegedly received priority tests in March 2020.

The bombshell report emerged as Cuomo faces calls to resign after eight women, including current and former aides, accused him of harassment or misconduct. The NYS Attorney General’s Office and the State Assembly are investigating the claims.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)