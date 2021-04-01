MANHATTAN CHOL HAMOED ATTACK: Hasidic Couple, Young Baby All Slashed By Maniac On Parole

A maniac who was released from jail on parole for attempted murder, randomly slashed a Hasidic couple and their baby in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

It happened at around 5:50PM on State Street near Pearl Street, when the man simply walked over to them, displayed a knife, began screaming at them, and proceeded to slash the family.

Three people were injured: a 22-year-old father was slashed in the head, a 23-year-old mother was slashed in the lip, and their 1-year-old son was slashed in the chin, police said.

According to the NY Post, a 30-year-old parolee who had been released from jail last month, was taken into custody by the NYPD, and the knife used was located. The Post says the man spent a few years in jail after pleading guilty to attempted murder tied to a violent August 2011 robbery on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD tells YWN that it did not appear that the man said anything anti-Semitic prior to attacking the family.

Thankfully, the man and his family were not seriously injured. They were treated by emergency personnel, and were not transported to the hospital.

Shomrim were on the scene as well, and assisted police with a language barrier.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)