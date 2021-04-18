Israel: Ambulance Team Rescues Young Girl Trapped In A Hot Car

As the temperatures in Israel soared today to the high 90s (Fahrenheit), a rescue, that is sadly not all that unique in Israeli summers took place on Inbar Street in Mevaseret Zion, after a young girl was left in a locked car whose internal temperature began to climb above 130 degrees (Fahrenheit) in minutes.

After the girl, who was just two years old was locked in the car, emergency services were called by eyewitnesses, and United Hatzalah volunteers, and a nearby ambulance team were dispatched.

The EMTs were at the scene in less than two minutes and quickly utilized their specialized Resqme device to shatter one of the car windows allowing them access to extricate the young girl. Luckily, the girl was still fully conscious and in light condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and chapter head of the Mevaseret region for the organization Maor Nachum said: “Our volunteers who were nearby the location of the incident were dispatched to the scene and arrived in less than two minutes. They arrived at the scene and utilized their Resqme tools to shatter one of the windows and gain access to the locked car. They extracted the young girl, who was two-years-old in a matter of seconds from the time that they arrived. Thankfully, she had not yet suffered any serious injuries, but had the response time been slower, that could have changed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)