WATCH THIS AOC VIDEO: “‘Trampling’ of Indigenous Rights, Racial Justice Is Cause of Climate Change”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on lawmakers Tuesday to address the systemic cause of climate change as she reintroduced a resolution in support of a Green New Deal.

“The climate crisis is a crisis born of injustice, and it is a crisis born of the pursuit of profit at any and all human and ecological cost,” the New York Democrat said at a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol.

She continued, “We must recognize in legislation that the trampling of indigenous rights is a cause of climate change, that the trampling of racial justice is a cause of climate change, because…we are allowing folks to deny ourselves human rights and deny people the right to health care, the right to housing and education.”

Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) and several advocates as she relaunched the resolution and related climate measures.

