Security Cabinet Oks Major IDF Strikes In Gaza If Rocket Fire Continues

The Security Cabinet has authorized IDF airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip if rocket fire on southern Israel persists, according to Hebrew media reports.

Senior officials warn of a strong Israeli response to continued rocket fire. IDF officers presented various options for targeting the Hamas terror group. The Cabinet voted to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to decide upon the scale and timing of the response.

“The ball is Hamas’ hands. There is no desire on Israel’s part for having violence escalate, but we are prepared in case the rocket fire continues,” said unnamed senior officials.

Hamas claimed that it was not behind recent attacks on the south and blamed the Islamic Jihad faction for the recent escalation. Hamas sent messages to Israel via UN and Egyptian negotiators that Hamas was attempting to get the rogue faction to refrain from further rocket fire. Hamas added that they are reluctant to continue the current round of violence and share Israel’s concern over the escalation.

However, Israeli officials said that Hamas is responsible for allowing Islamic Jihad to target southern Israel in the latest round of cross-border violence.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)