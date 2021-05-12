TERROR: 6-Year-Old Critically Injured In Sderot As Hamas Fires More Than 100 Rockets At Israel

A six-year-old boy was critically injured by a direct rocket hit on a house in Sderot. At least three others were seriously wounded in the attack.

Hamas says it fired 130 rockets at Israel a short time ago, including at the country’s center, in retaliation for a strike on a multi-story building in Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Islamic Jihad released a message threatening to send another barrage of rockets towards Israel at 9:00PM.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yaakov Bar Yochai who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “We arrived at the scene of the rocket strike together with a mobile intensive care ambulance from United Hatzalah and we found the boy in critical condition and the woman in serious condition. We provided medical treatment to the woman and a number of other people injured at the scene.”

