Sad: 6-year-old Boy Killed by a Missile in Sderot

The cities of Tel Aviv Holon and Rishon L’Tzion have taken direct hits from missiles launched from Gaza. Shrapnel has fallen in Bnei Brak. Rescue organizations report killed, wounded in many serious condition and in moderate condition, including a 5-year-old girl.

At this stage, the security situation in Southern and Central Israel remains volatile and uncertain.

Hundreds of thousands of families are in the line of fire as non-stop missile fire continues from Gaza.

Reports of on loss of life and injury and multifaceted damage continue to pour at any time.

Rescuers report dead, injured, and shock-stricken men, women, and young children.

Families have lost loved ones, and homes have been destroyed by missiles.

Urgent emergency assistance is needed to provide medical care and temporary accommodations.

