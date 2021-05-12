FLIP FLOPPING YANG: Former Amb. Israel David Friedman SLAMS Andrew Yang For His “Apology” For Standing With Israel

NYC Mayoral Candidate Andrew Yang got himself into a real mess the past 48 hours.

It started with a tweet with his support for Israel on Monday night:

“I’m standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere.”

But on Tuesday, Yang was accosted by a group of pro-Palestinian protesters while conducting a press conference, who demanded to know why he didn’t support Palestinians.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat who has condemned the “occupation of Palestine,” called Mr. Yang’s statement “utterly shameful,” noting that it came during Ramadan.

AOC wrote: “Utterly shameful for Yang to try to show up to an Eid event after sending out a chest-thumping statement of support for a strike killing 9 children, especially after his silence as Al-Aqsa was attacked.”

She added, “But then to try that in Astoria? During Ramadan?! They will let you know.”

Apparently, Yang couldn’t handle the social media campaign, or, he simply doesn’t REALLY support Israel. So on Wednesday morning, flip-flopping Yang released a statement singing a totally different tune, and apologized to Palestinians.

But the social media smackdown continued on Wednesday night, when Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman fired off a tweet slamming Yang:

“Oh please. Did you really need to apologize for standing with Israel against anti Semitic, misogynistic, homophobic terrorists and thugs. When did that become so controversial? If I still lived in NY you would have lost my vote with this mea culpa.”

The Boro Park Mosdos recently endorsed Yang as well as three Orthodox Jewish prominent elected officials, including NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, and Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal.

YANG’S APOLOGY TO PALESTINIANS FOLLOW BELOW:

