Heavily Armed Terrorist Killed By Own Bomb In Attempted Attack Gone Awry

An Arab terrorist was killed by his own bomb on Tuesday morning as he attempted to carry out a bombing attack on IDF soldiers in Chevron.

The terrorist approached the Jewish section of Chevron armed with weapons and a number of pipe bombs. When he arrived at the IDF guard post at Kikar Gross, a bomb he intended to throw at the soldiers exploded in his hands. A Givati soldier then shot and killed the terrorist.

A rifle and additional pipe bombs were found in a bag lying next to the terrorist’s body.

Religious Zionist MK Orit Struck, who lives near the scene of the attack, wrote on Twitter: “A neis, a true neis under my window. A terrible attack thwarted at the last moment. Thank you to Hashem and Kol HaKavod to the IDF.”

