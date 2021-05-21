ANOTHER HORRIFYING VIDEO: Palestinian Terrorists Beat Jewish Man In Manhattan Today

Another video has emerged of Hamas terrorists in Manhattan on Thursday, when a Jewish man was beaten simply for being Jewish.

Earlier, YWN reported of a gang of Hamas terrorists that drove through Manhattan’s Diamond District hunting for Jews. The pack of thugs were wearing Kafiya’s, and driving on the back of a pickup truck – reminiscent of a scene out of Gaza.

One of the terrorists ignited some type of explosive device. Thankfully, no one was inured in that incident.

Meanwhile, not a word from Socialist DeBlasio.

 

