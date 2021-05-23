At Agudah Request, NYC Mayor Convenes Emergency Meeting of Jewish Leaders Regarding Antisemitic Attacks [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Agudath Israel of America has condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the senseless, antisemitic attacks against Jews in New York City, Los Angeles, and elsewhere around the country. The idea that unrest in the Middle East justifies gang violence and “Jew-hunting” is horrifying.

In New York City, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Agudah’s executive vice president, and Mr. Shlomo Werdiger, chairman of Agudah’s board of trustees, reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio to request an urgent meeting to address this critical matter. Mr. de Blasio responded immediately and convened an emergency meeting of Jewish leaders at New York City Hall.

In addition to Mr. Werdiger and Rabbi Zwiebel, the Jewish delegation included Mr. Chaskel Bennet, member of Agudah’s board of trustees, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, Agudah’s director of New York government affairs, Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman, executive director of United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg, and Rabbi Moshe Indig, of the Satmar community of Williamsburg.

They were joined by Dean Fuleihan, NYPD First Deputy Mayor, Rodney Harrison, NYPD Chief of Department, John Miller, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Public Information, and Pinchas Ringel, the Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit Assistant Commissioner. The NYPD representatives reported on the progress of the ongoing cases, as well as what preventive measures they would be putting in place to ensure the continued safety of the Jewish community.

Mr. De Blasio assured the Jewish leaders that the attacks will be addressed forcefully, that arrests have been made and that more arrests are forthcoming.

The Agudah commends the mayor for his responsiveness and thanks him for his assurances.

Those who committed anti-Semitic acts over recent days must be held responsible for their actions and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Agudah calls upon members of the media, elected officials nationwide, and all people of good conscience to denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and senseless violence.

