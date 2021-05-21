NYPD ALERT: Emergency Meeting Held In Brooklyn; Extra Patrols To be Added, And Important Message From Police [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

An emergency meeting was held on Friday afternoon, between NYPD Brass and community leaders in Boro Park and Flatbush in light of the recent hate crimes and protests around the city.

The meeting was held at Misaskim Headquarters in Boro Park and was very well attended by every Precinct Commander in the area as well as the NYPD Chiefs, Hate Crimes Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey, who participated via phone from Police Headquarters in Manhattan, and many Community Affairs Officers.

Deputy Chief Ruel Stephenson XO of Patrol Boro Brooklyn South told the gathering that the NYPD is taking these incidents very seriously and are actively investigating any incidents that have occurred. Additionally, NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism Detectives are working around the clock monitoring social media for any planned events. As of now, there are absolutely no credible threats.

Police will be increasing their patrols for this Shabbos, and have been instructed to drive with their lights on when patrolling.

Additionally, the NYPD is requesting from the community that if a vehicle convoy passes your neighborhood waving Palestinian flags or shouting from the window, do NOT engage with them. Simply notify the police and let them handle it. Engaging with these individuals, likely results in violence. The NYPD tells YWN that they witnessed hundreds of people protesting in Manhattan on Thursday. The majority were peacefully protesting on both sides. A small percent got verbal with each other. These small pockets of verbal exchanges ended in violence.

Finally, Jewish Community leaders are requesting that people DO NOT attend a protest scheduled for 3:30PM at Times Square this Sunday. Attending this protest would be extremely counter-productive to the Israeli cause, and will end in Chillul Hashem (desecration of G-ds name).

Some of the attendees were Inspector Elliot Colon PBBS, Inspector David Wall, CO 70, Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, CO Community Affairs, Capt Jason Hagestad CO 66, Capt Derby St. Fort CO 61, Capt Andrew Tolson CO 68, Capt Tao Chen CO 62, Lt Ira Jablonsky Community Affairs PBBS, Rabbi Jack Meyer, Police Liaison, Bob Moskowitz, Flatbush Shomrim Coordinator, Representative from Boro Park Shomrim, Rabbi Bernard Freilach, Police Liaison, Yehuda Eckstein, Police Liaison, Bernie Gips, Coordinator Boro Park Hatzolah, and others.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)