WATCH: NYC Mayor DeBlasio And NYPD Chief Visits Boro Park Following String Of Hate Crimes

Following a string of disturbing hate crimes in multiple areas of NYC including Boro Park and Flatbush the past few days, NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio visited the Boro Park community to denounce the attacks.

DeBlasio visited the 66 Precinct on 16th Avenue where he was joined by NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison, Capt Jason Hagestad CO 66, Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, CO Community Affairs, Rabbi Jack Meyer and Rabbi Bernard Freilach, Police Liaisons in Boro Park, as well as a Boro Park Shomrim Coordinator.

The Mayor made clear that the NYPD will be out in force in Jewish Communities.

“We will not tolerate hate crimes”, DeBlasio said.

“We will find the perpetrators. We will stop them. This is going to be a very aggressive action today, tonight, and the days ahead, until we are certain that this is done. For me it is very personal. An attack on the Jewish community is an attack on all New Yorkers, and it will not be tolerated, and we will stop it”.

“I want to be very, very clear. These perpetrators will be found. We have talked about it in detail. They will be found. They will be prosecuted. They will suffer the consequences”, DeBlasio concluded.

The meeting in Boro Park comes on the heels of a high-level emergency meeting on Friday with the Mayor, Chief of Department and community leaders at City Hall, arranged by Agudah Island of America. Additionally a meeting was held in Boro Park on Friday between community leaders and every Precinct Commander in the area as well as the local Chief.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)