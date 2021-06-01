Rockland Chaveirim Locate Missing Father And Son In Forest Near Monsey

Rockland Chaveirim located a missing father and his son who were lost in a wooded area near Monsey, Monday night.

Sources tell YWN that the father contacted Chaveirim that they were lost while hiking. They later lost phone communication, and were lost for at least four hours.

More than a dozen specially-trained Chaveirim volunteers were deployed in the dark in the forest to search for them.

Thankfully, they were located and brought out of the forest at around 11:25PM.

