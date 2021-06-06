Record-Breaking Heat Spreads Across Northeast

Record-breaking heat across the Northeast and Midwest Saturday will continue Sunday and extend into next week.

Newark, New Jersey, set a record Saturday with a high of 95 degrees. Washington, D.C., hit a record of 92 degrees and Bridgeport, Connecticut, tied its record of 86 degrees.

Even parts of the Midwest hit record highs, including Minneapolis which broke its record of 99 degrees. Fargo, North Dakota, hit a record of 100 degrees and Bismarck, North Dakota, hit a record of 103 degrees.

In NYC, it will turn more humid late in the day and stay muggy into next week. The heat has triggered an air quality warning through Sunday evening.

Central Park's first 90° day of the year is in the books! While this is about a week later than the average date, it's over two weeks earlier than we saw last year. Stay cool! #NYCwx pic.twitter.com/MIKeyssxBR — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 6, 2021

NYC EXTENDED FORECAST:

Sunday

Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 90.

Monday

Hot and humid. High 89.

Tuesday

Still steamy. High of 89.

Wednesday

Hot and humid with a high of 89.

Thursday

Pleasant blend. High of 82.

Friday

Shower chance with a high of 76.

Saturday

Nice blend. High of 78.